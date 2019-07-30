Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi joins campaign trail, urges party cadre to ensure victory

He said that DMK President M K Stalin too has urged the party cadre to put in laborious work to make sure that the party wins in the constituency.

DMK youth wing secretary  Udhayanidhi Stalin husking coconut while canvassing for votes in support of DM Kathir Anand, at Vaniyambadi

DMK youth wing secretary  Udhayanidhi Stalin husking coconut while canvassing for votes in support of DM Kathir Anand, at Vaniyambadi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin urged the party leaders and functionaries to work hard to ensure a thumping victory to DM Kathir Anand, the party candidate for Vellore constituency, in the August 5  Lok Sabha election.

While canvassing for votes for Kathir Anand at various places in Vaniyambadi assembly constituency on Monday, Udhayanidhi said that youth wing functionaries should work throughout the campaign period to ensure victory of the party candidate by a huge margin.

He said that DMK President MK Stalin too has urged the party cadre to put in laborious work to make sure that the party wins in the constituency. In Vaniyambadi assembly constituency, Udhayanidhi carried out the election campaigns at Ambalur, Eklaspuram, Kodaiyanghi, Chikkanangkuppam, Thumberi and Kamaraj Nagar.

As part of the campaign, the youth leader joined the farmers at Ambalur in removing the husks of tender coconuts. Meanwhile, M K Stalin carried out his election campaign in Vellore and Anaicut assembly constituencies and visited places like Voosoor, Odukkathur, and Anaicut.

