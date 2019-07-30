Home States Tamil Nadu

Will take Jaya’s schemes to people: O Panneerselvam

Promises check dam across Uthurakaveri river near Melarasampattu, facelift to Odukkathur bus stand

Published: 30th July 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam canvassing for votes in support of AC Shanmugam at Odukkathur in Vellore district on Monday | dinesh S

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The AIADMK government is committed to reaching people with various welfare schemes introduced by former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said, while speaking at an election campaign at odukkathur in Vellore district on Monday.

While canvassing for votes in favour of AC Shanmugam, who is contesting the Vellore Lok Sabha polls on AIADMK ticket, at Odukkathur that falls under Anaicut assembly constituency, Panneerselvam said that the party’s legacy will hold strong for centuries, because it is people’s party that works for people with commitment. He also accused DMK President MK Stalin of lying and making false poll promises to the people of the State.
 

Also read: Only AIADMK can make a farmer CM: EPS in Vellore

Panneerselvam said that AIADMK government had announced various welfare schemes for the people. “A check dam will be constructed, at a cost of Rs 3 crore, across Uthurakaveri river near Melarasampattu under Anaicut assembly constituency. The fund has been allocated,” he said, adding that a long pending demand of the locals for giving a facelift to Odukkathur bus stand will be met at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

“Our government is committed to reach people with various welfare schemes introduced by former chief minister Jayalalithaa,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that, with a view to eradicate poverty, Jayalalithaa provided 20kg rice to 82 lakh families that live below the poverty line. “Free houses for poor people living in thatched roof houses in rural and urban areas was introduced by her in 2013, and the schemes had been successfully implemented with over 6,000 lakh houses built and they are being handed over to the beneficiaries.” 
Many other welfare schemes were introduced by AIADMK and being taken to the poor people, he said. 

