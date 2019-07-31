Home States Tamil Nadu

Cable TV tariffs slashed in Tamil Nadu 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday slashed the monthly tariff for the consumers of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited.  

Published: 31st July 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday slashed the monthly tariff for the consumers of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited.  From August 10 onwards, the monthly subscription would be Rs.130 plus GST. This announcement would come into force across the State except in Vellore district where model code for the parliamentary elections are in force.

“Hereafter, only two packages will be in force for the Arasu Cable TV consumers. The first package will provide 142 free channels for a subscription of Rs.141.60. The second package which is popular among the consumers will be available for Rs.154 hereafter instead of Rs.260 - ie., the chief minister has reduced Rs.106. In all, consumers can view 191 channels including many of the prime channels in the second
package,” official sources said.

Ater AIADMK came to power in May 2011,  Arasu Cable TV has started providing 100 channels for a nominal subscription of Rs.70 per month. On April 17, 2017, the Central government gave Digital Addressable System (DAS) license to Arasu Cable TV. Following this, from September 1, 2017, Arasu Cable TV started digital service.  Of the 36 lakh set top boxes procured so far, 35.12 lakh set top boxes have been distributed to consumers free of cost.

