Candidates can write postal exam in Tamil too: Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court was on Tuesday informed that candidates from Tamil Nadu can write the examination for selection to vacant posts in the postal departments in Tamil too.



The advocate representing Union Ministry of Communications told a bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad that it has been decided to permit the candidates to write the examination in their respective regional languages.

The matter relates to a PIL petition from CVMP Ezhilarasan, DMK students wing secretary. It challenged the exclusion of Tamil as one of the languages for exams conducted for recruitment of posts like postman and mail-guard in the postal department.

During the course of arguments earlier, the ministry submitted that the notifications issued in connection with the exams to be conducted in August, have been cancelled. Petitioner’s senior counsel P Wilson argued that cancelling the exams alone is not sufficient. Candidates in Tamil Nadu should be allowed to write the exam in Tamil, he said.

By a communication dated July 23, a copy of which was produced before the bench today, the Ministry of Communications clarified that the candidates can write the exam paper-I, besides in English and Hindi, in the local languages where Hindi is not in use.

Recording the same, the bench disposed of the petition.