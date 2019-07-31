Home States Tamil Nadu

Candidates can write postal exam in Tamil too: Centre

A division bench of the Madras High Court was on Tuesday informed that candidates from Tamil Nadu can write the examination for selection to vacant posts in the postal departments in Tamil  too.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court was on Tuesday informed that candidates from Tamil Nadu can write the examination for selection to vacant posts in the postal departments in Tamil too.

The advocate representing Union Ministry of Communications told a bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad that it has been decided to permit the candidates to write the examination in their respective regional languages.

The matter relates to a PIL petition from CVMP Ezhilarasan, DMK students wing secretary. It challenged the exclusion of Tamil as one of the languages for exams conducted for recruitment of posts like postman and mail-guard in the postal department.

During the course of arguments earlier, the ministry submitted that the notifications issued in connection with the exams to be conducted in August, have been cancelled. Petitioner’s senior counsel P Wilson argued that cancelling the exams alone is not sufficient. Candidates in Tamil Nadu should be allowed to write the exam in Tamil, he said.

By a communication dated July 23, a copy of which was produced before the bench today, the Ministry of Communications clarified that the candidates can write the exam paper-I, besides in English and Hindi, in the local languages where Hindi is not in use.

Recording the same, the bench disposed of the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
postal exam Tamil language Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp