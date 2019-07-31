Chennai man gets 10 years jail for stabbing woman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year old man has been sentenced to undergo 10-years rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 for stabbing a woman IT employee here two years ago.

According to special public prosecutor (SPP), the victim, aged 36 and native of West Bengal, was working in an IT firm in Chennai. Ragunath, also working in an IT company, stabbed her. Police’s case was that he tried to develop a relationship with the victim, but in vain.

In a fit of rage, he stabbed the woman. The judge dismissed the arguments of defence counsel and observed that the accused had committed the crime with an intention to cause grievous injuries.