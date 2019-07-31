Coimbatore man severs lover's hand after tiff, surrenders

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old man chopped off his lover’s hand after a dispute near Mettupalayam on Monday. The woman was admitted to a hospital, where the severed hand was reattached to the body surgically. Sources said P Sujatha (30) is a widow from Chinnathottipalayam. For the past few months, Sujatha had been seeing one T Thangaraj (30) of Karamadai.

Of late, Sujatha had started avoiding Thangaraja due to a dispute. On Monday, an angry Thangaraja went to Sujatha’s house and allegedly assaulted her with a sickle. In her attempt to save her head, Sujatha tried stopping the sickle with her left hand.

However, the sickle severed her arm at the wrist. Hearing Sujatha’s cries, her neighbours rushed her to government Mettupalayam hospital.

Soon after the incident, Thangaraj surrendered before the Karamadai Police Station with the severed hand of Sujatha. The police took the severed hand to the hospital where Sujatha was admitted. After an inquiry, the Mettupalayam police arrested Thangaraja. He was remanded in Coimbatore Central Prison.