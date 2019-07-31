Home States Tamil Nadu

Experts express concerns over education policy

Experts have expressed apprehension about effective implementation of the draft National Education Policy (NEP) across the country which is so diverse.

Published: 31st July 2019 04:35 AM

Rajyalakshmi Institutions Chairperson Thangam Meganathan speaks at a debate on NEP, at MOP Vaishnav College | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Experts have expressed apprehension about effective implementation of the draft National Education Policy (NEP) across the country which is so diverse. A panel discussion was organised by MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Tuesday to discuss the policy in which leaders from industry and academics participated.

S Venkatraman, education consultant, said the draft NEP talks about inclusion, but all the elements have not been elaborated properly. Citing his concerns, he said “School children in some regions of the country are still facing discrimination on the basis of their caste and tribe. Even reports say that 74 per cent of disabled children in the country have to dropout from school. All these problems have to be discussed in detail to ensure smooth implementation of the policy”

KN Ramaswamy, director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai said the policy cannot be implemented in one go across the country. “We have to think of implementing it in stages. The education system is highly complex and it varies from State to State. Each State has a different language and a different curriculum,” he said.

Thangam Meganathan, chairperson of Rajalakshmi Institutions, said the draft is very impressive,  but it has to be seen how it is implemented. Gopi Koteeswaran, CEO, LatentView Analytics and Josh Foulger, country head and managing director of  Foxconn International holding,  also echoed the views of academicians.

Koteeswaran said multi-disciplinary education is the need of the hour. “At the same time we need to create role models, whom youngsters will follow.”

