Groundwater crisis hits Tamil Nadu's delta region

Antony Fernando

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in Thirumarugal are concerned about losing crops due to non-release of Cauvery and steep drop in groundwater as there is still one month of Kuruvai cultivation to go.

At least 5,000 hectares are likely to be affected.

Kuruvai harvest is about to start in Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, and Sembanarkovil. Farmers in northern parts of the district cultivated paddy using groundwater.

But, a block in the south, which also does Kuruvai are struggling to complete the cultivation due to drop of groundwater, and their expectation for timely release of Cauvery has also failed.

PR Uththirapathi, a farmer in Melatheru, has sunk a bore well to 800 feet in search of water. “Farmers like us have to sink borewells to that level as water is saline in the layers immediately below the surface.”

“The crops are withering due to lack of rain, groundwater, and Cauvery water. Not all of us can keep on increasing the depth of borewells. We are worried about finishing our cultivation which needs a few more weeks of water. Only, rains can save us, or if they can release some water, which we are losing hopes on,” said K Ramesh, from Valluvanthoppu.