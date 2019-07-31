Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodai teenager kills friend in fight over cricket match

A squabble over a cricket match resulted in the murder of a class X boy by his roommate at the hostel of a private residential school in Kodaikanal on Monday night.

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A squabble over a cricket match resulted in the murder of a Class X boy by his roommate at the hostel of a private residential school in Kodaikanal on Monday night. They were students of Bharati Vidya Bhavan’s Gandhi Ashram in the Hill Town. The murder came to light when a juvenile loitering around the school was picked up by police. Inquiries revealed that the boy had murdered his roommate during a quarrel over a cricket match.

The juvenile told officials that he stabbed his roommate with a pair of scissors and clubbed him with a cricket stump. On information, educational official landed at the school for an inquiry. The boys had reportedly skipped their dinner and gone to the restroom between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm. Investigators suspected the murder took place in that hour.

Reports said the juvenile in conflict with law, a resident of Rajapalayam, was friends with S Kapil Raghavendra of KCC Nagar in Hosur. They picked up a fight over a cricket match, which ended with the murder of Kapil. The boy reportedly confessed to the crime and is likely to be produced before a juvenile justice board before being lodged in an Observation Home.

The suspect has reportedly been at loggerheads with the school rules and had been suspended a couple of times. The officials in the school had initiated disciplinary proceedings against him recently, but they did not proceed as the boy, by then, tendered an apology. On the other hand, the victim, police sources were quoted as saying, was a bright student. 

Teenager murder Dindigul
