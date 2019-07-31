Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai man kills 10-month-old granddaughter over row with son

Police said the suspect, Selvaraj (44), married a second time after his first wife walked out on him 14 years ago.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 10-month-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her grandfather at Karuppampalayam in the district on Monday. Police said the murder was a fallout of a dispute between the suspect and his son.

Police said the suspect, Selvaraj (44), married a second time after his first wife walked out on him 14 years ago. A month ago, Selvaraj’s wife Sakthikani left him as he was suffering from some disease. However, Selvaraj thought his son Kumar (24) and daughter-in-law had a role to play in Sakthikani leaving him.

On Monday, he went to Kumar’s house and kidnapped his daughter Dharshini. Kumar lodged a complaint with Kinathukadavu police, which nabbed Selvaraj.

During inquiry, Selvaraj reportedly said that he buried the baby at a construction site at Poonga Nagar after she fell from his bike and died.  However, police suspect the baby could have been murdered. He was booked and remanded in Coimbatore Prison.

