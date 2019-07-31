Man gets 7-years jail for sexually abusing 10-year-old boy

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Tirupur Mahila Court has sentenced a garment employee to seven years in jail for having sexually abused a 10-year-old boy last year. According to reports, Vinothkumar (30) of Thoravallur, had been working as an employee in a garment unit in Tirupur.

He befriended a 10-year-old boy in the neighbourhood. On the pretext of playing games, he took the boy to his house and sexually abused him. The boy informed his parents, who then filed a complaint with Tirupur (Perumanallur) police in November 2018.

After long-drawn legal proceedings, Tirupur Mahila Court sentenced him to seven years rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.