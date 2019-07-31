Notice on ‘Thoratti’ heroine missing case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice on a habeas corpus petition seeking production of Sathyakala (26), who has acted as the female lead in Tamil feature film ‘Thoratti’, returnable by August 5.

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar directed the government advocate to obtain instructions from police personnel concerned and inform the court.

The bench was passing interim orders on the habeas corpus petition from Shaman Mithru, hero in the film as also a partner of Shaman Pictures in Perungalathur, the producers of the film, on Tuesday.