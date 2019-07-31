Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven-year-old molested by unidentified person

Leaving the girl asleep in house, her mother returned to watch the play. In the meantime, an unidentified person entered the house and molested the girl.

molestation

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A seven-year-old girl was molested by an unknown person in the wee hours of Tuesday near Musiri while her mother was watching a street play organised in the village for the Aadi festival. Police said that after the father’s demise, the girl and her mother have been residing in Naathampatti village near Musiri.

As a part of the ongoing Aadi festival, a special all-night street play was organised in the village on Monday night. The mother and daughter came to see the play but as the little girl dozed off, her mother took her back home.  

Leaving the girl asleep in house, her mother returned to watch the play. In the meantime, an unidentified person entered the house and molested the girl. As she raised alarm, the person fled from the area. On hearing her daughter crying, her mother along with some neighbours rushed into the house. The girl was taken to hospital. Police have filed a case under POCSO Act and started an investigation to nab the molester.

POCSO Act Molestation Tiruchy crime
