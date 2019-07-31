Sexagenarian held under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

THENI: The All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) personnel here on Monday arrested a 68-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls. According to sources, the victims, aged eight and six, went missing from their house on Sunday.

Later, their mother found the two of them coming out of the house of one Ayyappan (68), crying. When asked, the girls told their mother about the suspect’s alleged sexual assault.

Following a complaint lodged by the victims’ mother, the All Women’s Police Station personnel booked the suspect under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started investigating further.