Six arrested for conducting child marriage

By Express News Service

THENI: Six persons have been arrested by Bodi Taluk police for conducting the marriage of a minor girl. The 15-year-old girl, a class X student at a government-aided school, was living with her mother in Durairajapuram village after her father had walked out on the family a few years ago following some dispute. Sources said that the girl’s father Karuppaiah recently fixed her marriage with one Balamurugan, a resident of the same village, against the wishes of the girl.

The two families conducted the marriage of the girl on July 6. However, the girl informed the matter to child welfare committee. Following the complaint lodged by the committee members, Bodi Taluk police questioned the members of the two families.

A case was filed against six persons including Karuppaiah, his father Poun, his brother Karuppasamy and wife of Karuppasamy Nagajothi, bridegroom Balamurugan and his mother Ramalakshmi.