Stalin won April polls on false promises: OPS

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that AC Shanmugam, contesting on AIADMK ticket, will win the Vellore Lok Sabha election by a margin of four lakh votes, looking at the massive crowd gathered here at Anna Kalaiarangam, during an election campaign.

During the election campaign in support of Shanmugam, Panneerselvam said, unlike DMK, which takes up dynasty politics, AIADMK runs on the principle that any party worker can become an administrator and even the Chief Minister of the State. “I was just a ward secretary then. Now, I have become the coordinator of AIADMK,” Panneerselvam said.

The deputy chief minister said that DMK president MK Stalin had made false promises and won in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, but the victory was temporary. The people have given the responsibility of ruling the State to AIADMK, he added.

“AC Shanmugam is not a new face to the party. He has been actively involved in the party works, since the party was established. Shanmugam was back then nominated as Chennai district secretary by former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. Earlier, I said that Shanmugam will win the election by a margin of one lakh votes, but looking at the crowd, I can say he will win by a margin of over four lakh votes,” Panneersalvam added.