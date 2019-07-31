TNSTC driver who blackmailed women arrested

By Express News Service

THENI: A TNSTC driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money from women. The suspect has been identified as Sathyan of Vadakarai. Sources said that he had married two women and had threatened two others.

Sathyan had married a woman some years ago but divorced her following a dispute. Later, he married for a second time only to divorce her too.

Meanwhile, he befriended a lawyer. He allegedly morphed her photo with obscene pictures and extorted Rs 50,000 from her. In the same way, he extorted money from a government school teacher. The issue came to light when the three women lodged a complaint with Thenkarai police station recently.