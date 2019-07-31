Vellore: Toddler admitted to hospital with cigarette burns

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: A two-year-old girl has been admitted to a government hospital in Vellore with cigarette burns all over her body, and wounds to genitals. Police suspect the child was tortured by her alcoholic father.

The incident is alleged to have happened Friday. Police said the child’s mother was in an extramarital relationship. “The child’s parents and the paramour have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” an official said.

“We have not ruled out the possibility that any or all of them could have been involved. The mother is in the hospital with the child, while we have launched a search for the other two men.”

The issue came to light after hospital officials tipped-off the officials of District Child Protection Unit, who, in turn, lodged a complaint with the police. The child is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.