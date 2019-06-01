Home States Tamil Nadu

Admissions to Ayush UG courses likely to be based on NEET marks

Admission to Ayush undergraduate courses in the State for this academic year is likely to be based on National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) marks.

NEET aspirants on their way to a centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Admission to Ayush undergraduate courses in the State for this academic year is likely to be based on National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) marks. Last year, the State sought exemption from NEET for Ayush UG courses as an amendment to  Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 to conduct admission for the courses based on NEET marks, had not been made.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, Health minister C Vijay Baskar said, “Last year, the State could get NEET exemption for Ayush UG courses because the central government did not make amendment to Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. But, this year the Central government has amended the Act. We have sought opinion of the Attorney General, and a decision will be taken based on that”.

However, NEET for UG courses was over and results are likely to be declared on June 5. Only those who appeared for NEET can now apply for Ayush courses, if the test is to be made compulsory for Ayush UG courses this year. This is likely to cause confusion among students.

Last year, the State conducted admission to Ayush UG courses based on Plus Two marks. It had said that NEET cannot be made mandatory for admission to Ayush courses by going against Tamil Nadu Admission in Professional Education Institutions Act, 2006.

