AMMA service in 22 more districts by July end

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Animal Medical Mobile Ambulance (AMMA) service launched in 2016 by the then Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, would be extended to 22 more districts including Chennai, by the end of July. The project, currently operational in five districts, has been taken over by the Animal Husbandry department from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

AMMA service was introduced to treat animals, especially livestock, at the doorstep. The vehicles are equipped with oxygen cylinders, IV fluids and all emergency surgical equipment and medicines required for veterinary care.

The Animal Husbandry department has procured 22 ambulances, in addition to the 10 ambulances already available with TANUVAS. The project is being funded by National Agriculture Development Programme and the estimated cost of each vehicle is Rs 10.88 lakh. Apart from emergency medical care, the new vehicles will also be used for medical camps and ultrasound.

“Currently, two ambulances each, are operational in Tiruchy, Madurai, Kancheepuram, Namakkal and Thanjavur. So, the additional ambulances in these districts would be redirected to five other districts and the 22 new ambulances would be deployed at different districts with good livestock population. The helpline number – 1962 will remain the same,” said a senior official from the department.