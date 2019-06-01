Appeal against Tamil Nadu HC verdict is betrayal: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin slammed the Union and State governments for its appeal in the Supreme Court against the HC order in the expressway Project.

He said, “On behalf of DMK I condemn the Union government’s appeal against the Madras High Court order which had stayed the project. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had assured during the election campaign that his government won’t appeal against the order of the HC. But to appeal after defeat in the election is a betrayal.”

He urged that the State and Centre to withdraw the appeal and explore alternative ways.