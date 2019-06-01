Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK praises Rahul Gandhi, tells him not to quit

DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Friday complimented Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the party’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and said he should continue to lead the party.

Published: 01st June 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Friday complimented Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the party’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and said he should continue to lead the party. An editorial in the newspaper said the Congress was a broad-based party and only a broad-minded person like Rahul Gandhi can be its leader.

DMK president MK Stalin had earlier urged Rahul Gandhi not to quit his post amidst reports that the latter was firm on stepping down after the parliamentary election results. The editorial said Congress had secured 11 crore votes despite the party winning only 52 parliamentary seats. But, the Narendra Modi-led BJP had got the support of only 22 crore voters despite winning 303 Lok Sabha seats.

Matter of numbers

Murasoli said Congress secured 11 crore votes despite winning only 52 seats. But, the BJP got
22 crore votes despite winning 303 seats

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi DMK Murasoli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp