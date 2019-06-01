DMK praises Rahul Gandhi, tells him not to quit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Friday complimented Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the party’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and said he should continue to lead the party. An editorial in the newspaper said the Congress was a broad-based party and only a broad-minded person like Rahul Gandhi can be its leader.

DMK president MK Stalin had earlier urged Rahul Gandhi not to quit his post amidst reports that the latter was firm on stepping down after the parliamentary election results. The editorial said Congress had secured 11 crore votes despite the party winning only 52 parliamentary seats. But, the Narendra Modi-led BJP had got the support of only 22 crore voters despite winning 303 Lok Sabha seats.

Matter of numbers

Murasoli said Congress secured 11 crore votes despite winning only 52 seats. But, the BJP got

22 crore votes despite winning 303 seats