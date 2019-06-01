ICH gets hi-tech system to transport lab samples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first-ever initiative in government sector hospitals in the State, Health minister C Vijaya Baskar officially launched the pneumatic tubular system, a system for transporting diagnostic samples like blood and urine for testing, to the laboratory, at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, on Friday.

Speaking to Express, Dr A T Arasar Seeralar said, “The samples of blood and urine for diagnostic tests from the emergency and newborn wards, will be transported through pneumatic tubes system, a system that propels the test tubes by compressed air. The test samples were earlier transported manually to the laboratory. This is the first of its kind initiative in the government hospital. In the second phase, the facility will be extended to paediatric and surgical wards, and in the third phase, to other wards,” Arasar Seeralar said.

The health minister also inaugurated an Art theatre and creche. The creche, that will be open 24 x 7 at the institute, will take care of the children of the staff of the ICH, Government Hospital for Women and Children and Government Ophthalmic Hospital.