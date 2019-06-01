K Parthasarathy appointed new V-C of TN Open University

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Parthasarathy was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday. A statement issued from the Governor’s office said Parthasarathy will remain in the post for a period of three years, with effect from the date of his assumption of office. Parthasarathy has worked as professor at the Bharathidasan University for more than 22 years.

The statement said his specialization in the field of Andragogy, gives him a unique understanding of teaching methods to be followed in an Open University. He has sound administrative experience as he has served in crucial positions of professor, head of department, dean of faculty and director, in Bharathidasan University. He was also the founder director of Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) in Bharathidasan University.

Having been a member of Board of Studies in Bharathidasan University, Annamalai University, Bharathiyar University, University of Madras and various other universities and having served as a member in the academic councils, executive council and planning board of Bharathidasan University, Parthasarathy is familiar with university administration, said the statement.

MoU for knowledge sharing

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj have signed an MoU for knowledge sharing and transfer of technology, among others