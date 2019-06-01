Home States Tamil Nadu

K Parthasarathy appointed new V-C of TN Open University

K Parthasarathy was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday.

Published: 01st June 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Parthasarathy was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University by Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday. A statement issued from the Governor’s office said Parthasarathy will remain in the post for a period of three years, with effect from the date of his assumption of office. Parthasarathy has worked as professor at the Bharathidasan University for more than 22 years.

The statement said his specialization in the field of Andragogy, gives him a unique understanding of teaching methods to be followed in an Open University. He has sound administrative experience as he has served in crucial positions of professor, head of department, dean of faculty and director, in Bharathidasan University. He was also the founder director of Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD) in Bharathidasan University.

Having been a member of Board of Studies in Bharathidasan University, Annamalai University, Bharathiyar University, University of Madras and various other universities and having served as a member in the academic councils, executive council and planning board of Bharathidasan University, Parthasarathy is familiar with university administration, said the statement.

MoU for knowledge sharing

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj have signed an MoU for knowledge sharing and transfer of technology, among others

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Parthasarathy Tamil Nadu Open University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp