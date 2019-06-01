‘Pink Toilet’ in Tiruchy to be inaugurated soon

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Pink Toilet, a sanitation complex for women having a sanitary napkin-vending machine and incinerator, is coming up at Chathiram bus stand. Work on the Rs 40 lakh project is over and the corporation will inaugurate it soon.

The sanitary napkin-vending machine is coin-operated. There are hand dryers and doors work on sensors. The corporation has provided facilities for children and senior citizens.

“We have provided a special seating facility with safety belts for children in the restroom. Women coming to the bus stand with children can use this facility. Handrails have been provided to help senior citizens,” officials said.

Unlike Pink toilets in other cities, this will have a health centre. Sources said the corporation is in talks with city hospitals to operate the health centre. “We are expecting to start this centre in the coming days. It will be beneficial for passengers,” said offcial sources.