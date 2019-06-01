Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Pink Toilet’ in Tiruchy to be inaugurated soon

The sanitary napkin-vending machine is coin-operated. There are hand dryers and doors work on sensors. The corporation has provided facilities for children and senior citizens.

Published: 01st June 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

A Pink Toilet with baby seat facility | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Pink Toilet, a sanitation complex for women having a sanitary napkin-vending machine and incinerator, is coming up at Chathiram bus stand. Work on the Rs 40 lakh project is over and the corporation will inaugurate it soon.

The sanitary napkin-vending machine is coin-operated. There are hand dryers and doors work on sensors. The corporation has provided facilities for children and senior citizens.

“We have provided a special seating facility with safety belts for children in the restroom. Women coming to the bus stand with children can use this facility. Handrails have been provided to help senior citizens,” officials said.

Unlike Pink toilets in other cities, this will have a health centre. Sources said the corporation is in talks with city hospitals to operate the health centre. “We are expecting to start this centre in the coming days. It will be beneficial for passengers,” said offcial sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pink Toilet Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp