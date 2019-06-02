Home States Tamil Nadu

AINRC opposes Centre's move to bring in 3-language formula in non-Hindi speaking states

The AINRC leader said the territorial government should be firm in saying 'No' to the Centre and ensure continuation of the two language formula.

AINRC leader R Radhakrishnan

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: AINRC leader R Radhakrishnan Sunday flayed the Centre over its move to "impose" Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states through implementation of three language formula.

Referring to the draft New Education policy submitted to the Centre on May 31 by the K Kasturirangan Committee seeking "to impose Hindi" on non Hindi speaking states, Radhakrishnan said, "this would be a serious threat to the rights of states."

In so far as Puducherry and its outlying regions of Mahe and Yanam were concerned, schools were teaching English and the regional language, so any move to bring in Hindi would hit students as the regions are situated in different linguistic States, he claimed in a release.

The AINRC leader also said the territorial government should be firm in saying 'No' to the Centre and ensure continuation of the two language formula.

The Centre should also give up any move to bring in three language formula in non Hindi speaking States, he added.

