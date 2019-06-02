Home States Tamil Nadu

Income cap for availing social welfare schemes hiked

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday hiked the income ceiling for availing certain social welfare schemes so that more people will benefit from them.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday hiked the income ceiling for availing certain social welfare schemes so that more people will benefit from them. The income ceiling under Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme and EVR Maniyammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme had already been hiked from Rs 24,000 to Rs 72,000.   

Now, the government has extended this to a few more schemes being implemented by Social Welfare department-for providing textbooks and notebooks free of cost to children of widows hailing from poor families, becoming a member in industrial cooperative societies, getting admission into training courses for sewing, service homes run by voluntary organisations, getting admission to industrial training centres and for availing welfare schemes for transgender persons. 

