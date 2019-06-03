20 fishermen stranded near Bitra island

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Twenty men are stranded mid-sea near Bitra island of Lakshadweep after their boats developed a technical snag. Fishermen from TN, Kerala and AP ventured into the sea from Kochi on May 2 in two mechanised boats. One boat developed a technical snag on May 18. “The engine of the second boat also stopped functioning when the fishermen used the boat to drag the other ashore. The stranded fishermen are seeking help to be rescued,” said chief of International Fishermen Development Trust P Justin Antony.