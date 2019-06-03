Home States Tamil Nadu

Aavin to ink MoU with dairy board for research

NDDB has been doing a lot of work on fortification of milk with micronutrients and millet products and Aavin will benefit by it.

An Aavin franchisee retail outlet for representation.

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation or Aavin will soon sign an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Bengaluru, for research, said Aavin Managing Director C Kamaraj.

He said the move will help the milk-major churn out more and better products. Kamaraj said, “We have plans to launch many products to make our brand attractive and tap every segment of society. Now, people have become more cautious about fat intake and so we plan to launch zero fat milk. We also have plans to produce milk fortified with vitamin D, with an eye on the nutritious needs of children and women. The tie up will help us in research for these products.”

NDDB has been doing a lot of work on fortification of milk with micronutrients and millet products and Aavin will benefit by it. Aavin has taken many effective measures to increase its customer base, which includes new products and opening outlets overseas.

Officials said ready-to-eat Payasam will be launched this month.“The product will be prepared at our Tiruvannamalai plant and can be used by adding water to it. It is being launched after a survey and people will definitely take to it,” said an Aavin official.

