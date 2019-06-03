Clean loos and biometric attendance usher in new year for schools in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

After one and half month summer vacations, the government and private schools will be functioning on June 3, 2019. Unlike last year, the students will learn something new from their syllabus from this academic year. The school education department had prepared new syllabus for classes II, III, IV, V, VII, VIII, X and XII.

Similarly, the department has started Lower Kinder Garten (LKG), Upper Kinder Garten (UKG) classes at 2,381 Anganwadi centres which are functioning at the middle school campus, like private schools. The department implemented AEBAS machine (Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance system) in the government high and higher secondary schools to facilitate the teachers to register their attendance. Similarly, a new uniform was introduced by the school education department to classes I to VIII students this year. Moreover, the model school will be functioning at 32 districts with facilities equal to the private schools. Asokhapuram government higher secondary school has been selected as model school in Coimbatore district.

According to R Geetha Coimbatore District Education Officer "We have instructed the teachers to welcome the new comers by handing over roses. We have already inspected school premises and the classes and toilets were cleaned. We have instructed the school headmasters to distribute the books to the students on the first day. Since many class students are learning new subjects, some of the class books will take few more days to reach their schools. We have instructed the teachers to impart education to the students by referring SCERT website until the books reach the schools. "We have also instructed the school headmasters to increase the students admission on this year by creating awareness programme. In this regard we will carry out surprise inspection," she said.

For the past few days, the rumours have been spread by the unknown in social media that the schools will be reopened on June 7, due to the summer heat. It has created confusion among the parents and teachers. As a result, School Education minister KA Sengottiyan had announced that the school will be functioning from June 3 and the public should not believe rumours related to the school opening. The education minister also said that the teachers will be able to complete the new syllabus, which will be introduced from this academic year, within stipulated time