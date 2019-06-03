Dairy owner gifts one-year-old son shower of petals

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Residents of Sri Nagar colony in Kumbakonam were taken by surprise when they spotted an helicopter flying low on Sunday morning and showering rose petals. The helicopter did three rounds for around 10 minutes before flying away. Enquiries residents revealed that its was for the first birthday celebration of Arjun, son of a dairy owner in the neighbourhood.

M R Ganesh runs a dairy business at Korkai using foreign breed of cows. His family is into the pharmaceutical business. Ganesh owns a helicopter and has a helipad in Korkai with permission from authorities. To celebrate his son’s first birthday, he booked a marriage hall in the locality. As relatives and friends arrived, the helicopter owned by Ganesh flied low and showered flower petals on the birthday boy. Later a cake was cut and ear boring ceremony was also held inside the marriage hall. Sources said Ganesh took permission for the sorties of the helicopter. A gift the boy will cherish for life.