Engineering online counselling: 1.33 lakh to be allocated random numbers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2019 committee, on Monday, will allocate random numbers to 1.33 lakh candidates who have applied for online counselling. The total number of aspirants has come down, from nearly 1.6 lakh last year. The random numbers will be allotted in the presence of Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan, said a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education. The 10-digit random number will serve as a tie-breaker when more than one candidate gets the same score in the ranking process. However, this will only be used as the last resort.

In case two students have the same rank, then the student with the higher score in mathematics will be ranked higher. A second level tie-breaker would be the physics score and third level will be the fourth subject (biology, computer science, etc). If the candidates are still tied over scores, then the older student would get preference. If students are still tied beyond all these, the student with the higher random number, will be given preference.

The number of candidates who had applied for online counselling of admissions at engineering colleges last year