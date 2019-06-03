Home States Tamil Nadu

Manufacturer told to pay Rs 35,999 for defective handset

Despite several notices, the company failed to file their written arguments and were set ex-parte from the forum.

Published: 03rd June 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum directed the manufacturer Lenovo India to provide a compensation of Rs 35,999 for failing to replace a damaged smartphone in 2016. C Vadivel, a resident of Perambur, submitted at the forum that there was a defect in the motherboard, resulting in the phone going dead.

C Vadivel purchased a Lenovo brand X3 mobile online on March 2, 2016, by paying a sum of Rs 20,999. However, on the next day, the phone began to develop problems with the screen going blank. Unable to attend calls with the fingerprint scanner also failing, Vadivel sought the help of a service centre and found that the motherboard was faulty. With no reply from the mobile company, he issued legal notices to the company and also submitted a petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai (North), seeking compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Despite several notices, the company failed to file their written arguments and were set ex-parte from the forum. The forum presided by K Lakshmikantham and member PV Jeyanthi observed that it was found that the software installed at the time of purchase was changed from Android Lollipop 5.1 to Marshmallow 6.0.1, utilising most of the space in the phone, thus causing problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lenovo India consumer forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp