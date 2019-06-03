Home States Tamil Nadu

Will not allow Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu: NTK chief Seeman

Addressing a gathering of thousands of cadre, the NTK chief thanked the 16.5 lakh voters who had voted for his party.

Published: 03rd June 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Seeman, Naam Tamilar katchi, NTK

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/VIRUDHUNAGAR/CHENNAI: NTK chief Seeman told media persons here on Saturday that his party would not allow the imposition of Hindi by the Central government in Tamil Nadu. Saying that Tamil was several thousands of years older than Hindi, he wondered how the Centre could take a move towards imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states as various states in the country were created on the basis of language to protect regional languages and the culture of people of a particular region.  “The Centre should give us a valid reason for imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. If it tells us that the imposition is for employment opportunities, we might ask why then that the people of northern states are coming to Tamil Nadu in search of jobs,” Seeman said.

He, however, said that he was not against Hindi being an optional subject in Tamil Nadu, but was against the language being made a mandatory subject. He blamed the AIADMK government in the State of being supportive of all the decisions taken by the BJP government at the Centre, adding that the Tamils could have expected a stronger reaction from the State government had the chief minister been M Karunanidhi or J Jayalalithaa.

Pointing out that the new Central government did not give a cabinet berth to Tamil Nadu, Seeman said that politicians like Tamilisai Soundararajan, Pon Radhakrishnan, and C P  Radhakrishnan should have been made a cabinet minister,” he said.

Addressing a gathering of thousands of cadre, the NTK chief thanked the 16.5 lakh voters who had voted for his party. He added that a large number of Tamils voted for the DMK, fearing that a split in the votebank would lead to a victory for the BJP in the State. “I staged several protests against Sterlite Copper, nuclear power generation project and the methane exploration project, but the people did not vote for my party,” he rued.

Govt firm on two-language policy: Dairy minister Milk and Dairy Minister KT Ranjenthra Bhalaji assured that Hindi language imposition would not happen in Tamil Nadu. Addressing media persons during a marriage function in Sivakasi on Sunday, the minister said that the government led by AIADMK was firm on its ‘two language policy’ stand and that it would not allow Hindi language imposition in the State.
“If Hindi is made compulsory in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will fight against it,” he said.

Speaking on the election results, the minister said, “People supported DMK as they believed in its false promises. But they will realise the valuable service rendered by the AIADMK government and will support the party in the local body election.”

TNCC warns of protests

TNCC has warned the Centre that protests will be held in Tamil Nadu if it is adamant on imposing Hindi on the State. In a statement, KS Alagiri said the draft new education policy had created turmoil in the State. As per the policy, making Hindi compulsory from Standard VI went against former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s assurance that English and Hindi will continue to be used in the country.

Stalin congratulates Sonia Gandhi
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin has congratulated Sonia Gandhi on becoming the leader of Congress parliamentary party. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he said on behalf of DMK he was conveying his heartful wishes.

Local body polls: Reservation of wards notified
Chennai: The State government has taken yet another key step towards conducting civic polls by notifying reservation of wards for general category, SC/STs and women in urban local bodies. Official sources said Greater Chennai Corporation has submitted a notification to the State Election Commission.

‘Will meet Amit Shah for farm loan waiver’
Tiruchy:  Farmer’s leader P Ayyakannu said he will meet Amit Shah this month to demand farm-loan waiver.  In a meeting with mediapersons, Ayyakannu said that properties of farmers were being auctioned off due to failure of loan repayment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTK chief Seeman Hindi AIADMK government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp