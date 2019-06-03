Will not allow Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu: NTK chief Seeman

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/VIRUDHUNAGAR/CHENNAI: NTK chief Seeman told media persons here on Saturday that his party would not allow the imposition of Hindi by the Central government in Tamil Nadu. Saying that Tamil was several thousands of years older than Hindi, he wondered how the Centre could take a move towards imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states as various states in the country were created on the basis of language to protect regional languages and the culture of people of a particular region. “The Centre should give us a valid reason for imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states. If it tells us that the imposition is for employment opportunities, we might ask why then that the people of northern states are coming to Tamil Nadu in search of jobs,” Seeman said.

He, however, said that he was not against Hindi being an optional subject in Tamil Nadu, but was against the language being made a mandatory subject. He blamed the AIADMK government in the State of being supportive of all the decisions taken by the BJP government at the Centre, adding that the Tamils could have expected a stronger reaction from the State government had the chief minister been M Karunanidhi or J Jayalalithaa.

Pointing out that the new Central government did not give a cabinet berth to Tamil Nadu, Seeman said that politicians like Tamilisai Soundararajan, Pon Radhakrishnan, and C P Radhakrishnan should have been made a cabinet minister,” he said.

Addressing a gathering of thousands of cadre, the NTK chief thanked the 16.5 lakh voters who had voted for his party. He added that a large number of Tamils voted for the DMK, fearing that a split in the votebank would lead to a victory for the BJP in the State. “I staged several protests against Sterlite Copper, nuclear power generation project and the methane exploration project, but the people did not vote for my party,” he rued.

Govt firm on two-language policy: Dairy minister Milk and Dairy Minister KT Ranjenthra Bhalaji assured that Hindi language imposition would not happen in Tamil Nadu. Addressing media persons during a marriage function in Sivakasi on Sunday, the minister said that the government led by AIADMK was firm on its ‘two language policy’ stand and that it would not allow Hindi language imposition in the State.

“If Hindi is made compulsory in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will fight against it,” he said.

Speaking on the election results, the minister said, “People supported DMK as they believed in its false promises. But they will realise the valuable service rendered by the AIADMK government and will support the party in the local body election.”

TNCC warns of protests

TNCC has warned the Centre that protests will be held in Tamil Nadu if it is adamant on imposing Hindi on the State. In a statement, KS Alagiri said the draft new education policy had created turmoil in the State. As per the policy, making Hindi compulsory from Standard VI went against former PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s assurance that English and Hindi will continue to be used in the country.

Stalin congratulates Sonia Gandhi

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin has congratulated Sonia Gandhi on becoming the leader of Congress parliamentary party. In a Facebook post on Sunday, he said on behalf of DMK he was conveying his heartful wishes.

Local body polls: Reservation of wards notified

Chennai: The State government has taken yet another key step towards conducting civic polls by notifying reservation of wards for general category, SC/STs and women in urban local bodies. Official sources said Greater Chennai Corporation has submitted a notification to the State Election Commission.

‘Will meet Amit Shah for farm loan waiver’

Tiruchy: Farmer’s leader P Ayyakannu said he will meet Amit Shah this month to demand farm-loan waiver. In a meeting with mediapersons, Ayyakannu said that properties of farmers were being auctioned off due to failure of loan repayment.