Governor’s order on Rajiv Gandhi killers likely in two weeks: TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was likely to issue an order on the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case within two weeks.

A submission to this effect was made by the government counsel when the petition of Robert Payas, one of the convicts, came up before a division bench of the HC comprising of Justices MM Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar on Monday.

The counsel told the judges that the State government expected the Governor to pass an order within two weeks on the Cabinet’s recommendation to release the seven convicts. Accepting the submission, the Bench adjourned the matter by four weeks.

Meanwhile, a petition from Nalini, one of the convicts, praying for a direction to the Governor’s office to take immediate steps to release the seven convicts came up before another bench comprising of Justices R Subbiah and C Saravanan on Monday. Recording the statement made by the government counsel, which was on the same lines as in the Robert Payas plea, the Bench posted the matter after four weeks for filing counter.