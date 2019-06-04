Puducherry power tussle: SC issues notice to CM Narayanasamy, says financial decisions should not be implemented till June 21

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday issued a notice to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in the power tussle matter in the Union Territory.

The Madras High Court had recently held that Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government there.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah also directed that any decision having financial implication, which could be taken in the cabinet meeting of June 7 in Puducherry, shall not be implemented till June 21.

The apex court was hearing applications filed by the Centre and Bedi seeking that the situation prevailing before the high court's April 30 verdict be restored in the Union Territory since the administration there has come to a standstill.

The bench sought a response from Narayanasamy on the plea, which said the chief minister should be impleaded as a party in the matter.

On May 10, the apex court had sought a response from Congress MLA K Laksminarayanan, on the pleas of the Centre and Bedi.

On April 30, the Madras High Court had allowed a plea filed by Laksminarayanan and set aside the two communications issued in January and June 2017 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs "elevating" the powers of the administrator.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgement on the tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the high court had said that restrictions imposed on Government of Delhi are not applicable to the Government of Puducherry.

"The administrator cannot interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the government.

The decision taken by the Council of Ministers and the chief minister is binding on secretaries and other officials," it had said.

Laksminarayanan had claimed in his plea before the high court that the administrator was interfering in the day-to-day administration of the territorial government, its policies and programmes.