Meanwhile, in the Madras High Court...

By Express News Service

Top officials told to explain helmet rule implementation



Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Joint Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, to appear before it on Thursday to explain the implementation of rule on wearing helmet. Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader Manoharan to submit on Thursday details of accidents that had occurred due to the riders not wearing helmet.

Authorities restrained from transferring professors, tutors



Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained authorities from disturbing professors and tutors in government hospitals from places of their present posting till June 19. Justice V Parthiban passed the interim order on a batch of petitions by several professors. P Wilson, a senior counsel and G Sankaran, for petitioners, argued that all over the State 860 officers were ordered to be transferred on February 5, 2019.

Special bench hearing idol wing cases disbanded



Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday disbanded a special bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu, which was constituted by the then Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Indira Banerjee, in July 2018, to hear cases related to temple idol thefts in Tamil Nadu. The special bench appointed Pon Manickavel as the special officer to head the Idol Wing CID.