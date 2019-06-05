Home States Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in the Madras High Court...

Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader Manoharan to submit on Thursday details of accidents that had occurred due to the riders not wearing helmet.

Published: 05th June 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

Top officials told to explain helmet rule implementation

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Joint Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, to appear before it on Thursday to explain the implementation of rule on wearing helmet. Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad directed Additional Government Pleader Manoharan to submit on Thursday details of accidents that had occurred due to the riders not wearing helmet.

Authorities restrained from transferring professors, tutors

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained authorities from disturbing professors and tutors in government hospitals from places of their present posting till June 19. Justice V Parthiban passed the interim order on a batch of petitions by several professors. P Wilson, a senior counsel and G Sankaran, for petitioners, argued that all over the State 860 officers were ordered to be transferred on February 5, 2019.

Special bench hearing idol wing cases disbanded

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday disbanded a special bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu, which was constituted by the then Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Indira Banerjee, in July 2018, to hear cases related to temple idol thefts in Tamil Nadu. The special bench appointed Pon Manickavel as the special officer to head the Idol Wing CID.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp