Home States Tamil Nadu

No ‘public’ in private school names: National Education Policy

According to CBSE affiliation website, 6,089 of the 21,606 schools under their ambit use the term. In Tamil, 183 of the 971 schools hold that record.

Published: 05th June 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The many private schools in the country that carry the word ‘public’ as part of their name would not be able to hold on to it if the draft National Education Policy were to come into effect in its current form. The draft policy states that private schools cannot use the word ‘public’ in their names in any communication, documentation or declaration of status.

This change will be effected by all private schools within three years (of implementation of the policy), reads the draft prepared by the committee headed by ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) former chairman K Kasturirangan. Public schools have been classified as those that are funded by the public — government schools (including ones run by any government body) and government-aided schools.
There are many private schools, especially those affiliated with the CBSE that host ‘public’ in their title. According to CBSE affiliation website, 6,089 of the 21,606 schools under their ambit use the term. In Tamil, 183 of the 971 schools hold that record.

Welcoming this provision, Association of Management of Private Schools (AMPS) of Tamil Nadu’s General Secretary ATB Bose pointed out that private schools using the word public is only allowed in India.

However, CBSE Schools Management Association Secretary P Ashok Shankar is of the opinion that it is unnecessary as everyone knows which schools are run by the government and which ones are funded privately. “The name is not going to make any change. If they do so, there are thousands of schools which will have to change their name and registration,” Shankar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Education Policy public schools private schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp