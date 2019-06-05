Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt transfers Madurai collector who was appointed after EVM storage room breach

Earlier, a row erupted after a Tahsildar 'violated' the election code by entering a storage room here where polling records were kept.

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government Tuesday transferred Madurai District Collector S Nagarajan, months after he was posted there following an alleged breach at a storage room in which records of the April 18 Lok Sabha elections were kept.

He was appointed as Collector in April.

Two additional chief electoral officers have also been transferred and appointed to different posts, according to an order from the Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan.

Nagarajan has been posted as director of Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, the order said.

The Madurai district revenue officer (DRO) "shall hold full additional charge of the post of Collector," until further orders, it added.

Earlier, a row erupted after a Tahsildar 'violated' the election code by entering a storage room here where polling records were kept.

The women Tahsildar was suspended in connection with the incident.

The then Madurai Collector and Returning Officer (RO) S Natarajan was transferred, with Nagarajan replacing him.

On Tuesday, the government also transferred M Balaji, and V Rajaraman, both additional chief electoral officers.

Balaji has been posted as additional secretary, Public Works Department while Rajaraman is director, Town and Country Planning.

