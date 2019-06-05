Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu health officials get guidelines after Nipah resurfaces in Kerala

Officials in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris and other bordering districts with Kerala should be more vigilant, the guidelines containing precautionary measures and mode of transmission of the virus, said.

Published: 05th June 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

The staff inside the isolation room of Ernakulam Medical College post the second outbreak of Nipah in Kerala. The staff are dressed in biohazard suits to ensure that they do not get infected. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

The staff inside the isolation room of Ernakulam Medical College post the second outbreak of Nipah in Kerala. The staff are dressed in biohazard suits to ensure that they do not get infected. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a fresh case of Nipah infection was reported in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu health department on Tuesday reissued guidelines to all Deputy Directors of Public Health to spread awareness on the infectious disease among doctors and healthcare professionals.  

Officials in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris and other bordering districts with Kerala should be more vigilant, the guidelines containing precautionary measures and mode of transmission of the virus, said.

K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, told Express that Nipah virus mainly spreads due to eating fruits bitten by infected fruit bats and also to persons who drink infected raw date palm sap. So, we instruct people to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming. Also, they should follow hand wash hygiene practice.”

Another senior health department official said, “We have been collecting daily reports on fevers and diarrheal cases from over 2,800 hospitals across the State on a routine basis. There is nothing to worry about.”

“The symptoms are high to very high fever, disorientation, cough and severe headache, difficulty in breathing and other neurological problems,” the official concluded.

How it spreads
The fruit bats or flying foxes carry the Nipah virus in their saliva, urine or faeces. Farm pigs get infected if they eat infected fruits. So, those eating pork have to follow safety measures, said a senior health official

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nipah Kerala Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp