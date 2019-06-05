World Bank loan aims to better healthcare, reduce NCDs in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The World Bank on Tuesday signed a $287 million loan agreement for the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme, aiming to improve the quality of healthcare in the state.

“The Program aims to improve the quality of health care, reduce the burden of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs), and fill equity gaps in reproductive and child health services in the State of Tamil Nadu,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program will support the state government to develop clinical protocols and guidelines, achieve national accreditation for primary, secondary, and tertiary- level health facilities in the public sector, strengthen physicians, nurses and paramedics through continuous medical education and strengthen the feedback loop between citizens and the state by making quality and other data accessible to the public.

The program will promote population-based screening, treatment and follow-up for NCDs, and improve monitoring and evaluation.

“Patients will be equipped with knowledge and skills to self-manage their conditions. Lab services and health provider capacity will also be strengthened to address mental health. To tackle road injuries, the program will improve in-hospital care, strengthen protocols, strengthen the 24x7 trauma care and establish a trauma registry,” the statement said.

The state ranks third among all Indian states in the NITI Aayog Health Index. As per NITI Aayog report, the state’s maternal mortality has declined from 90 deaths per 1,00,000 live births in 2005 to 62 deaths in 2015-16 while infant mortality declined from 30 deaths per 1,000 live births to 20 in the same period.