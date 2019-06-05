Home States Tamil Nadu

World Bank loan aims to better healthcare, reduce NCDs in Tamil Nadu

The World Bank on Tuesday signed a $287 million loan agreement for the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme, aiming to improve the quality of healthcare in the state.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

World Bank

World Bank (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The World Bank on Tuesday signed a $287 million loan agreement for the Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme, aiming to improve the quality of healthcare in the state.

“The Program aims to improve the quality of health care, reduce the burden of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs), and fill equity gaps in reproductive and child health services in the State of Tamil Nadu,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Program will support the state government to develop clinical protocols and guidelines, achieve national accreditation for primary, secondary, and tertiary- level health facilities in the public sector, strengthen physicians, nurses and paramedics through continuous medical education and strengthen the feedback loop between citizens and the state by making quality and other data accessible to the public.

The program will promote population-based screening, treatment and follow-up for NCDs, and improve monitoring and evaluation.

“Patients will be equipped with knowledge and skills to self-manage their conditions. Lab services and health provider capacity will also be strengthened to address mental health. To tackle road injuries, the program will improve in-hospital care, strengthen protocols, strengthen the 24x7 trauma care and establish a trauma registry,” the statement said.

The state ranks third among all Indian states in the NITI Aayog Health Index. As per NITI Aayog report, the state’s maternal mortality has declined from 90 deaths per 1,00,000 live births in 2005 to 62 deaths in 2015-16 while infant mortality declined from 30 deaths per 1,000 live births to 20 in the same period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Bank Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp