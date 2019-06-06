Nipah scare: Officials to keep close tab on Kanyakumari labourers in Kerala

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: As people have been tested positive for Nipah in Kerala, the district administration and the Health Services Department have taken steps to identify the fever patients among the labourers of the district who work in Kerala, said Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Madhusoodhanan here on Wednesday.

Many from Killiyoor, Melpuram, Thiruvattar and Munjirai Blocks work in Kerala. Collector Prashant M Wadnere conducted a meeting regarding this at the Collectorate.