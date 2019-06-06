Home States Tamil Nadu

Volunteers chip in to rebuild school in Nagapattinam district

Raj started D4V as a social media group in 2015, It now has 3,000 registered members. He took up volunteering in his spare time and set up a network of coordinators in Chennai and other cities.

Published: 06th June 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ashok Raj and the team of D4V volunteers inaugurating the school in Thalaignayiru | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A Volunteer group and several contributors led by an engineer from Mayiladuthurai have pooled in Rs 7.7 lakh and constructed a new building for Selvam Government Aided Primary School in Thalaignayiru, which was damaged by Cyclone Gaja.

Direction For Volunteers (D4V), led by an engineer named R Ashok Raj (27), coordinated the entire process from setting up a layout to the inauguration of the building on Sunday (May 2).

“We thought of doing something constructive for damaged structures in Vedaranyam taluk, which was affected by the cyclone. We chose three government-aided schools managed by people with reasonable means. We pooled in most of our funds through an online fundraising platform and received contributions from many individuals, NGOs and companies with CSR initiatives.,” said Raj.

The school is a minority institution managed by MA Ahamed Thambi of Thalaignayiru. A total of 63 students from all communities attend the school. “We came in contact with them as we know Raj as an alumnus who was a cyclone relief volunteer.  We are proud of him and grateful to all his sources,” said Thambi, the school correspondent.

The building has brought cheer to the school which has two government teachers and a private employee. “We were worried about admissions after the cyclone damage. Thankfully, we are getting a good number of admissions now,” said headmistress K Menaka. The building now serves as a classroom for Classes 4 and 5.

Raj started D4V as a social media group in 2015, It now has 3,000 registered members. He took up volunteering in his spare time and set up a network of coordinators in Chennai and other cities. D4V’s best work was for cyclone relief, where he handled 150 of his volunteers. The group started cyclone relief work two days after the impact. Raj started mobilising his Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam D4V teams from Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Direction For Volunteers Nagapattinam Cyclone Gaja school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp