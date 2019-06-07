After constable’s death, de-addiction centre shut

TIRUCHY: The district administration on Thursday shut down Lifecare, the private de-addiction centre facing charges of treating inmates in an inhuman manner. Collector S Sivarasu issued the order to close the centre and seal the building after it came light that it did not have licence to operate.
Irregularities in the centre, located in KK Nagar, came to light on June 03 following the death of R Tamil Selvan, a police constable who was undergoing treatment there.
Growing suspicious over the death, his relatives checked on what happened at the de-addiction centre and found inmates chained.
Many of them had bruises. Following this, they lodged a complaint with the KK Nagar police and a case was registered.
A team from MGMGH and officials from social welfare department found the centre operating without licence or qualified workers. A report about the same was submitted to the IMH and to the district administration on June 04.