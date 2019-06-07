After constable’s death, de-addiction centre shut

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The district administration on Thursday shut down Lifecare, the private de-addiction centre facing charges of treating inmates in an inhuman manner. Collector S Sivarasu issued the order to close the centre and seal the building after it came light that it did not have licence to operate.

The building housing Lifecare de-addiction

centre that was sealed on Thursday after

it was found functioning without licence

| M K ASHOK KUMAR

Irregularities in the centre, located in KK Nagar, came to light on June 03 following the death of R Tamil Selvan, a police constable who was undergoing treatment there.

Growing suspicious over the death, his relatives checked on what happened at the de-addiction centre and found inmates chained.

Many of them had bruises. Following this, they lodged a complaint with the KK Nagar police and a case was registered.

A team from MGMGH and officials from social welfare department found the centre operating without licence or qualified workers. A report about the same was submitted to the IMH and to the district administration on June 04.