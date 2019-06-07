Home States Tamil Nadu

After constable’s death, de-addiction centre shut

Patients were found chained at the facility running sans license 

Published: 07th June 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The district administration on Thursday shut down Lifecare, the private de-addiction centre facing charges of treating inmates in an inhuman manner. Collector S Sivarasu issued the order to close the centre and seal the building after it came light that it did not have licence to operate.

The building housing Lifecare de-addiction
centre that was sealed on Thursday after
it was found functioning without licence
| M K ASHOK KUMAR

Irregularities in the centre, located in KK Nagar, came to light on June 03 following the death of R Tamil Selvan, a police constable who was undergoing treatment there.

 Growing suspicious over the death, his relatives checked on what happened at the de-addiction centre and found inmates chained.

Many of them had bruises. Following this, they lodged a complaint with the KK Nagar police and a case was registered.

A team from MGMGH and officials from social welfare department found the centre operating without licence or qualified workers. A report about the same was submitted to the IMH and to the district administration on June 04.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy de-addiction centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp