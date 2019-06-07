Home States Tamil Nadu

Narayanasamy slams Bedi for ‘blocking’ welfare schemes, tells cadre to prepare for stir

Several industries and tourism development projects are to be taken up here, but she is hindering them.

Published: 07th June 2019 04:33 AM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Once again, a face-off between Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi seems to be in the offing with the former exhorting  the Congress cadre to get prepared for a series of agitation against the L-G who, he said, was continuously blocking welfare schemes for the people. Recalling the Madras High Court judgment at the observance of death anniversary of former Chief Minister Venkatasubba Reddiar at the party office, the CM said the HC had ruled that the L-G could not intervene into the day-to-day affairs of the government, but she was still giving trouble to the government.

Several industries and tourism development projects are to be taken up here, but she is hindering them. The Supreme Court has not stayed the Madras High Court judgment either. It only directed the government not to implement any decision to be taken at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for June 7 till June 21, which has a financial implication and also to include him (CM) as a party in the case, he added. 

Narayanasamy said the Lt Governor  had spent 10 days in New Delhi just for the case in the Supreme Court. After the Narendra Modi government assumed office, she called on the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, Amit Shah, and discussed the Puducherry affairs while the duty of a Lt. Governor was to assist the elected government in the development of the Union Territory. 

Already led by him and his Cabinet colleagues, a dharna was staged in front of Raj Nivas from February 13 to 18  against Bedi, seeking approval for certain welfare and developmental schemes and administrative matters. Following talks,  the dharna was withdrawn.

