No move for merger with BJP: Tamil Manila Congress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Manila Congress (Moopanar) has scotched rumours doing rounds in the social media that GK Vasan will merge the party with BJP and may become State president of the saffron party. TN Ashokan, headquarters secretary of TMC (M), told Express on Thursday that some vested interests were spreading the canard to defame Vasan, who was the only leader from Tamil Nadu facing no corruption charges despite holding a ministerial berth from 2004 to 2014.

“There is no need to merge TMC with any another party as we have a large number of grassroot-level cadre across the State. Winning or losing is part and parcel of the election. The TMC will continue to run with the support of cadre who are not disappointed over the electoral debacle,” he added.