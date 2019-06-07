Home States Tamil Nadu

Vehicle checks difficult to enforce, say health officials amid Nipah scare

While the health department’s many efforts are expected to keep Nipah virus from entering the State, officials on the ground claim that it is not as simple as it sounds.

Published: 07th June 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While the health department’s many efforts are expected to keep Nipah virus from entering the State, officials on the ground claim that it is not as simple as it sounds. Even something as simple as checking vehicles at Tamil Nadu-Kerala border has turned out to be difficult, they say. 

A health official claims that many cars do stop at the checkpoints at Velanthavalam and Valayar. They were also not given any notice or written direction from the health department that might help convince the public that the exercise is one mandated by the government, he added. Public health department has stationed eight teams at the entry points to Coimbatore. Any person passing through the points may be checked for symptoms of high fever. 

The round-the-clock vehicle check at Valayar has officials stationed there way past their working hours, another official says. Deputy Director of Health Services P G Banumathi denied such allegations and claimed that teams were given the necessary orders in this regard. The meeting planned on Friday would also help the teams know more about the preventive measures, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu-Kerala border Nipah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp