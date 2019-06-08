Hindi words on boards of central government offices in Tamil Nadu blackened

By PTI

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: The Hindi text on the name boards of central government offices here including the BSNL and Airport, was blackened, police said Saturday.

The matter came to light this morning, they said adding the text in English was left untouched.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the three-language formula initially proposed by the Centre, which the opposition parties in the state termed as an attempt of "imposing" Hindi.

Principal opposition party DMK and others had stoutly opposed the move and insisted that only two-language formula should continue.

The cantonment and airport police have been informed about the incident. A case has been reigstered, police said.

Police have warned of severe action against those involved in vandalising name boards.