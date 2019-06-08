Just 14.5 percent of students from govt, aided schools clear NEET

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 2,557 candidates from government and aided schools have cleared NEET, according to data accessed by Express on Friday. This is only a marginal increase from 1,337 candidates who cleared it last year.

However, the figure points to the inequality in access to training and preparation material as despite nearly 60,000 students clearing NEET from the State, nearly 4.3 per cent are from government schools. Only 14.50 per cent of students from government and aided schools, who wrote the exam, qualified in it, as opposed to 48.57 per cent qualification rate at the State level. Out of at least 17,630 candidates who appeared for the exam, 2,557 cleared it. This is a marginal decrease from last year, when 14.60 per cent of government and aided school students qualified.

The data also revealed that the qualification rate among students who availed the residential NEET training programme offered by the government was significantly higher than other students from government and aided schools. Nearly a fourth of students (24.89 per cent), who took the residential training, qualified in the exam even though it is nowhere close to the State qualification rate.

The data also showed that 1,166 out of 4,687 candidates from English medium schools qualified while only 1,391 out of 12,943 candidates from Tamil medium cleared it. The highest number of qualified candidates have come out of Virudhunagar, followed by Kancheepuram , Kanniyakumari, Salem and Chennai, according to data collated by officials from the Department of School Education on Friday. “We are yet to receive complete data from the districts. The total number of students who qualified may increase by a maximum of hundred,” said an official.

The least number of students qualified are out of Arilyalur, Theni, Nilgiris, Tirunelveli and Karur, the data revealed. The government is yet to receive any data from Erode district. Only four students have scored over 400 and 28 scored between 300 and 400.

Over the last two years, the government launched weekend coaching centres, preparatory courses and a residential programme for students from government schools. While this significantly increased the qualification rate among students from government schools, none from the State secured a rank in the top 50 in 2019.

The results for NEET 2019 were released on Thursday and a total of 59,785 from Tamil Nadu

cleared it.

HC seeks list of med PG students

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Health secretary and Director of medical education to produce the entire list of meritorious candidates who are not in a position to submit sureties to pursue post-graduate medical education. A bench passed the order while hearing a PIL to quash a clause in the prospectus for admission to PG degree/diploma courses for 2019-20, requiring candidates to furnish two sureties from government staff in the same or higher rank than the candidates.

‘Scrap NEET’

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday urged the NDA government to scrap NEET without any further delay since it is causing untold mental agony to students and their parents in Tamil Nadu.