‘Safety of food products is everyone’s business’

CHENNAI: On the first-ever World Food Safety Day celebration in the country, people were urged to check label on the food packets, before buying, to know the manufactured and expiry dates of the product.

At an awareness event held by State Food Safety Department and Consumers Association of India (CAI) here on Friday to mark the occasion, Dr A Ramakrishnan, designated officer of the department, Chennai, said people should check for 10 things on food packets including manufacture and expiry dates, ingredients and code number.

Referring to the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Food Safety, Everyone’s Business’, Nirmala Desikan, chairman, CAI, said, “For safe food, follow personal hygiene, keep surrounding of cooking area clean, and check food for adulteration and check food label to know whether it is safe.”

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate event here, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said, “Over 8,500 complaints of food adulteration were received by the Food Safety Department and they were addressed. The State also will launch a separate website and mobile application for the people to register complaints of food adulteration.”